Art Rises for Kerala: Biennale art auction raises Rs 3.2 crore for rebuilding work

KOCHI: With all 42 artwork getting sold out, the Art Rises for Kerala auction, the first-ever international live contemporary art auction in the state, raised 3.2 crore to be donated to the state government’s post-flood rebuilding activities.The auction, conducted by Mumbai-based, Saffronart, and the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), comprised artworks donated by leading Indian and international artists, gallerists and curators.

Anish Kapoor’s untitled work

The sale was led by artist Anish Kapoor’s work, Untitled, 2018, a vivid blue canvas-and-resin work that was sold for 1.3 crore. The 2010-founded KBF said the Kerala government has been the principal supporter of the Biennale which has its fourth edition on for 108 days till March 29.

“We’re proud to have been able to bring together the artist community to rebuild Kerala. I’m also happy that along with the important collectors in India, a new generation of art collectors have come forward in Kerala. I hope that this will strengthen the ecosystem for art here,” said KBF president Bose Krishnamachari.

Saffronart said it had partnered with the KBF once again in solidarity with the people of Kerala. “We thank the art community for their generous support in both donating and bidding on artwork for this important cause,” said Saffronart CEO Dinesh Vazirani.

“We hope that the funds raised through this auction, with artworks by some of India’s leading artists, will support the commendable rebuilding efforts initiated by the state government that is already underway,” he said. KBF secretary Sunil V said the foundation is grateful to the artists who have generously contributed to the cause. “We want to thank Saffronart and Dinesh Vazirani for their partnership,” he said.