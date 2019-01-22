Capturing the Gulf in all its glory: Meet the man behind 'Imagine Dubai' time-lapse videos

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For many Malayalees, the Gulf is home. The sands, skies, busy roads and high-rise buildings taught them to dream. When a certain Gulf Malayali - Sachin Ramdas - learnt about the trending time-lapse videos, he felt it was time to acknowledge the place that he called home. Around five years ago, he shot 25,000 images over ten months and a week of editing later, the time-lapse video featuring Fujairah was born, which brought him widespread appreciation.

But the cherry on the icing was when he got a call from the office of the ruler of Fujairah. “So I went to the office and His Highness Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi gave me a memento and cash prize. That was a surreal moment,” he says. Sachin’s recent time-lapse video ‘Imagine Dubai’, which was released on his YouTube channel early this month, celebrates the city of Dubai. “The video, which has garnered over 1.5 lakh views, was the result of one-and-a-half month-long editing of over 2.5 lakh images taken in a span of two-and-a-half years,” says Sachin.

Both the videos were shared widely by other Gulf Malayalees. “The thing about the Gulf is that when you do something really good, even strangers share the work and appreciate the effort you put in,” says the native of Azhikode. However, that is not what gives Sachin the satisfaction at the end of the day. “When you work on a project, you never really think about how well it will be received. We just do it because we love it. However, the biggest reward is when someone tells me that he or she looks up to me or that I inspired them to take up photography. The fact that I could inspire a few people is what gives me a good night’s sleep,” he says.

Thanks to his YouTube videos, he gained a chance to work in a Mollywood film. “For Jacobinte Swargarajyam, [director] Vineeth Sreenivasan and [cinematographer] Jomon T John saw my work and they liked it. That’s how I came on board. The time-lapses in the film was also well received. After working on ‘Jacobinte’, I felt like I belonged in the industry,” says Sachin.

It would come as a surprise to hear that this aspiring director had no formal training in videography or photography. Sachin took up photography for a relative’s wedding in Kerala when the official photographer backed out in the last minute. “Since then, I began focusing on still photography until I learnt about time-lapse videos,” says Sachin. Last year, he was the only Asian to be selected as one of the directors from across the world for a month-long course at the London Film School.

Sachin’s ultimate dream is to be an established director with a piggy bank full of memorable projects. His one-minute-long short film, ‘The Click’ won accolades at two film festivals in the US last week. Another short film, ‘Sound of True’, an English thriller, will have a festival premiere next month. “The budget of Rs 12 lakh is the highest for a short film created in the UAE when released,” says Sachin.