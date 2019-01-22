Home Cities Kochi

Chronicling a fictional stalwart

Published: 22nd January 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When you are very much rooted in your surroundings and frolicking in an array of professional lives, it is quite natural to have those experiences come directly to one’s mind when trying to put something into words. If your attempt is in fiction, it will be even more evident. Kochi’s own industrialist V J Mathews Vanniyamparambil creates a similar experience in his first English novel - ‘The Upsurge.’

The fiction chronicles the life of Malikayil Mathunni, an industrialist just like the author. He has been an ‘all-in-all’ for the natives of Kondanattukara and they consider him as their patron. The story develops through an accident involving the protagonist and thereby goes through Mathunni’s rise from a humble background to the pinnacle of success.

Though the writer asserts that the story does not have any connection to the history of Kochi, the novel going through the pre and post-Independence eras, have numerous references from the city. In addition, the novel brings the fond memories of old Christian joint-families and their funny tales into the reader’s mind.

Despite all the positive aspects, the book which was published by Amazon UK in 2018 has numerous grammatical errors and could fare well with thorough proofreading. V J Mathews, a former Airforce officer and the founder of Leetha Group of Industries, has written 19 novels so far in Malayalam and has won a few laurels as well.

Comments

