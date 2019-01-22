‘Everyone should be Constitution literate’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to safeguard the secular fabric of the country, the citizens need to be Constitution literate, said Education Minister C Raveendranath. He was addressing the Constitution Literacy Message Yatra participants at a function in Angamaly on Monday.

“Indian Constitution is the biggest in the world and its pages record the dreams of the stalwarts who wrote it. They had a perspective of how a country should be. Ours is a country that had borne the yoke of slavery for many centuries and this is very reason why the people who wrote the Constitution desired equal rights for each and every citizen of the nation,” he said.