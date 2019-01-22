Waning tourist spots in Kochi take sheen away from Biennale

Princy Alexander By

KOCHI: Three editions of the Kochi Muziris Biennale have come and gone. The fourth, which will conclude on March 31, has definitely helped Kochi make a mark in the contemporary art map of India. However, even as Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, the main venues of the show, witness a surge in visitors, nearly a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous months, many significant spots lie neglected, taking the sheen away from the festival.

According to M P Sivadattan, director, Kerala Homestays and Tourism Society (HATS), lack of coordination among various agencies has put tourism at stake. "Despite repeated reminders to the District Collector, who heads the Fort Kochi Heritage Zone Conservation Society, no headway has been made in preserving and maintaining the heritage buildings," said Sivadattan.

Here is the list of few tourism spots that are waning away.

Despite the jail being a heritage monument, it cuts a sorry figure. Though it was spruced up for the Kochi Muziris Biennale, the lack of a signboard to identify the spot, improper tiling and an unkempt garden are turning tourists away. Rajeshwari, secretary, Fort Kochi Conservation Society said the authorities are planning a name change for the jail which is why the board was removed. "The name board was very old and fading away. Also, we have proposed a fancy name change for the jail," she said.

Only the remnants of the Municipal Court, adjacent to the Dutch Palace, which functioned as a court during the kings' era, is left. Though former MLA Dominic Presentation proposed the revival of the court three years ago keeping the original design, the project did not take off. Former Chief Justice laid the foundation stone for the court.

However, the work was forced to stop mid-way by the Archaeological Survey of India, after they received a complaint that the Court was being reconstructed without keeping the original structure. "We were well aware of the norms when we decided to rebuild it. The ASI had granted the permission too. However, the work was suddenly brought to a halt. The ASI officials in Chennai agreed they would withdraw the stay if proper documents are given. The present MLA K J Maxi should take up the issue," he said.

Tourism picks up

Tour operators state there is 58 per cent increase in the number of tourists visiting Kochi, as part of the Biennale. "The festival has brought hopes back to Fort Kochi, which thrives mainly with the Homestay business and hotels. The floods had put a dampner on the tourism three months ago. But now, there are a lot of visitors arriving through packages," said a tour operator.

HATS Kerala has demanded the Fort Kochi Conservation Society set up a name board next to the existing structure of the Orthus Malabaricus (botanical garden) so that tourists will receive first-hand information about the importance of the garden, which was probably the first in the country.

There are allegations that the Dutch Cemetery, maintained by the Church of South India Trust Association, is constantly locked, and is overgrown with weeds. Till recently, the view of the cemetery was blocked. "The allegation is not true. We open the cemetery to tourists who ask for it. Till recently, we used to keep the cemetery open full time. However, owing to nuisance, we have been forced to keep the gate locked and only open it to those who wish to see it. The diocese has planned to renovate the Dutch Cemetery which will include setting up a walkway and sprucing up the area. A full-time security guard will also be deployed so we can keep the cemetery open for tourists," said Fr N K Prasad, vicar of St Francis CSI Church, Fort Kochi.

The steam boilers used in the Cochin Dry Dock for 20 years from 1956 was installed at the Fort Kochi Beach 15 years ago. However, constant exposure to water has corroded the boilers. "Even on January 1, the Collector along with other officials had visited the site. The boilers are constantly advertised on several manuals as a major attraction of Fort Kochi. However, it has corroded and can injure tourists who take photos at the site. We have constantly addressed the issue," said Nawas, a vendor at the beach.