Free-for-all at Eloor municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at the LDF-run Eloor municipality on Monday, with the LDF members and the Opposition BJP- Congress councillors coming to fisticuffs over the delay in starting the council session. As per the notice, the emergency council session was scheduled for 10.30 am. But even after the Congress and BJP councillors turned up, there was no sign of the LDF members at the council hall.

Irked by the delay, the BJP and Congress councillors staged a protest by laying siege to the secretary.

“Amid this, chairperson C P Usha and Public Works Standing Committee chairperson D Sujil came to the secretary’s cabin and tried to take him to the council hall. This led to a fracas, with the duo engaging in a fist fight with the councillors, including Opposition leader Charly James, who is facing health issues. Following this, James collapsed to the floor and he was later admitted to a private hospital,” said a source in the municipality.