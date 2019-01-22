Home Cities Kochi

Free-for-all at Eloor municipality

Irked by the delay, the BJP and Congress councillors staged a protest by laying siege to the secretary. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Dramatic scenes unfolded at the LDF-run Eloor municipality on Monday, with the LDF members and the Opposition BJP- Congress councillors coming to fisticuffs over the delay in starting the council session. As per the notice, the emergency council session was scheduled for 10.30 am. But even after the Congress and BJP councillors turned up, there was no sign of the LDF members at the council hall.  

Irked by the delay, the BJP and Congress councillors staged a protest by laying siege to the secretary. 

“Amid this, chairperson C P Usha and Public Works Standing Committee chairperson D Sujil came to the secretary’s cabin and tried to take him to the council hall. This led to a fracas, with the duo engaging in a fist fight with the councillors, including Opposition leader Charly James, who is facing health issues. Following this,  James collapsed to the floor and he was later admitted to a private hospital,” said a source in the municipality. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp