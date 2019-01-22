Fuelled by a curio(U)S passion

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a small unused corner of his house in Karukutty, rare collections of antiques find a place of their own. The pieces, untouched by the passage of time, are a testament to Sunil Kumar’s passion for the old and unique. Kerosene-fuel operated curios are his favourite, propelling him to travel across states, regions and countries, to find pieces that would fit in with the rest of the collection.

“I just returned from Jaipur from where I bought a German Jost Radio Fan which operates solely on kerosene fuel. These existed nearly a century ago. They are powerful variants of the modern fan which were used in various countries. To me, this latest find is the joy of my life, and I look forward to purchasing many more antique pieces,” said Sunil, who served in the military for several years.

A British-make Ky Ko, another fan variant also features on his list. “The first time I fell in love with the concept of decorative pieces was during my Army days in Assam. In the late 1980s, the Assamese outfit, the United Liberation Front of Assam, would forcefully shut down shops and call hartals, which affected life in the state. However, during my tenure, I fell in love with the artistic beauty of handmade bamboo lamps. With the constant curfews, however, I could only purchase the lamps after five years. It is this same passion that has driven me to find and purchase antique pieces,” said Sunil.

The antique collector says there are risks involved. “The cost of antique pieces, especially the fan, is really high and can range between $2,000 to $6,000. You need to be overly calculative before you make such a huge investment. You can be easily tricked if you are not careful in choosing the right person or a brokers to collect the antique piece. This is why I travel myself to purchase the item,” he said. One unique item is the kerosene fridge, which was used by the Britishers when they lived in Kerala.

“These kerosene fridges were used in the high ranges when the British lived in huge palatial homes built on the tea plantations. It works on a simple concept. The kerosene lamps via coils heat up the fridge which releases ammonia gas. However, today, heat is generated in a different way,” said Sunil.

The carbide lamp, which has now been replaced by cabin lights inside cars and the steam-operated Stuart Sirius high-speed motors, to draw water, which has been replaced by modern motors are also among his prized possessions.

“Some of the antique pieces, including kerosene or spirit room heaters, iron box, pressure lamps, soldering torch, kitchen stove, and Royal hanging saloon lamps were imported to India in the 18th and 19th centuries before electric power items took over. These items are my personal favourites. Electric power was introduced to Kerala by a British company when the first electric power generating station was set up on the River Periyar in 1910,” he said.

Rare Finds

Sunil said he had to make earnest efforts to purchase the Rifle Box made by English gun maker Joseph Manton and company and which belonged to the East India Company. “Except for the rifle, which I don’t have the license to hold, the Rifle Box boasts of several items,” he said.

Vintage music instruments, including the Varanasi sitar, bulbul, and the Nagari are part of his collection. However, his passion does not end with his 100-odd antique collection. He wants to continue collecting more items, and said, “I have for long been looking to purchase a kerosene radio. They are still being used in remote villages in Africa. I hope I can get it some day,” he says.