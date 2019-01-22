Govt school students enter the writers' block

Deepa V By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you ask 11-year-old Sinu and her classmates what is the one thing that they would take with them after seven years of schooling at Government UP School, Kakkanad, no doubt they would say the day they set out to meet prominent litterateurs M K Sanoo, S Ramesan Nair, Sreekumari Ramachandran and K L Mohanavarma. The rendezvous was facilitated by Kochi International Book Fest committee and UST Global. The team was led by teachers Joby Balakrishan, Sindhu S D and Babitha K S.

Clad in a kaavi dhoti, Professor Sanoo was more than pleased as Sinu read out her poem about her school. “I am glad the children of this age realise the importance of school. Usually, it happens only years after they leave,” he said.

The retired teacher recollected the days when teachers used to punish the pupils. “In my days we teachers carried a set of ‘tools’ to classrooms – six canes, a pack of chalks, a register and pen," said Sanoo. "Though I don’t believe in sparing the rod, my colleagues advised me to at least bang the cane on the table to bring order. The present pedagogy has changed for the better.”

Though Sanoo was the chronicler of Changampuzha Krishna Pillai’s life, the only association with the noted poet was a letter he had sent to him. “I haven’t met Changampuzha in my life. Overwhelmed by his poem that appeared in a magazine, I once wrote a letter to him. To my joy, he replied in two days, and that was quite unlikely of Changampuzha!”

Ninety-year-old Sanoo, in his hoary voice, recounted the day he set out for Thiruvananthapuram to meet poet Ulloor, the witty Vyloppilli and VKN and the short-tempered Sukumar Azhikode, leaving the students and teachers in splits.

At S Ramesan Nair’s house at Puthukalavattom, the children were seated in the drawing room before a wooden cupboard stacked with a huge collection of books. Pointing to the shelves, the septuagenarian explained the driving force behind his successful literary career. “So all you should do is read, read, and read as much as you can. And the best way to begin with is Panchathantra,” he said. Later, the master poet narrated the origin of Panchathantra tales. One of the students was curious to know the work schedule of Ramesan and with a smile he said, “I wake up at 1 am and continue in my reading room till 8 am. It’s the time when my mind is brimming with fresh ideas.”

At the Bank House on

Chittoor-Kacherippady road, Sreekumari Ramachandran, clad in traditional settu mundu was waiting at the doorstep. She spoke how her translation of Kottarathil Sankunni’s ‘Aithihyamala’ , though a first attempt, took the collection of Kerala legends to greater heights. “I took to writing at the age of 38. I was married off while I was doing my graduation. I had to look after my two children,” she said, pointing to the fact that age should not be a reason to suffer from writer’s block.

“The teacher should desist from punishing a student who had fared badly in the exams.Instead he should lend a story book to the student. Later, the teacher can ask questions based on it. That way the students will develop a reading habit,” Sreekumari said.

When the students stepped into Mohanavarma’s house, near Durbar Hall Ground, he was in his typical story-telling mood.

Varmaji, as he is fondly called, said his favourite poem was ‘Kakke Kakke Koodevide.’ This poem by Ulloor carries the whole essence of Kerala culture in a few lines, explained the writer.