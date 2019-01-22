Home Cities Kochi

‘Hectic schedules drive kids to malnourishment’

In this situation, a responsible parent should thoroughly evaluate the quality of the school before seeking admission for their children.

By K K Shanmukhan
KOCHI: Be it the professional commitments or lackadaisical approach, parenting in modern day society has become a matter of concern. At times, the children grow up under hectic schedule, attending sub-standard tution s and end up being malnourished. Either way, their studies and future are grievously affected.

For instance,  A Mumbai-based couple's decision to make their baby sleep at their convenience has resulted in malnutrition and phobia.  They injected fear in the tender mind by pointing towards the dark.  Subsequently, the boy became scared of everything around him.  Even fireworks make the child become hysteric.  Eventually, he could not stand up in the classroom or face an audience. Luckily, his grandparents managed to bring him back to normalcy.  

Another grave wound made by parents is the act of sending them to sub-standard tuition centres. How can a  failed tuition teacher or a graduate contribute to the growth of a middle school student? Unfortunately, the careless parents fall into the prey of these poisonous mushrooms.

The selection of academicians to educational institutions has been faulty for years. The tragic part is, though the management organises eligibility tests, they blindly follow the PSC question banks. When many fail in tests with different questions, they will get appointed in acclaimed schools through dubious means.  The same individuals manage the tuition centres.   

In this situation, a responsible parent should thoroughly evaluate the quality of the school before seeking admission for their children. Considering the recent developments, many can consider opting government schools instead of private ones.

The complete freedom to use technology is a double-edged sword. With the rise of umpteen cyber crimes, it is high time to reconsider actions such as gifting of costly mobile phones and personal computers.

The parents should invest their  time to find out talents immersed in child prodigies. Clint, who passed away at the age of five completed nearly 4,000 drawings. If his parents had restricted him from drawing on the walls, the world would not have seen his skills.  Instead of imposing unrealistic goals and expectations on children, parents should strive to be an inspiration to their children.

K K Shanmukhan is a corporate trainer and author.

(The views expressed by the author are his own).

