Kochi: Home nurse kills man who attacked sick mother

By Online Desk

A 34-year-old man who attacked his mother was stabbed to death by the woman's home nurse in Kochi on Monday.

The deceased identified as Thobias (34) was an alcoholic and used to pick up fights with his family members, according to police. On Monday night, Thobias attacked his 72-year-old bedridden mother after a heated argument, forcing Lawrence, the woman's caretaker, to intervene.

According to police reports, Thobias was stabbed five times in the back by Lawrence. He later suffered a cardiac arrest and died while undergoing an emergency treatment around 2:00 AM.

Fifty-two-year-old Lawrence, who has been working in the house for about a year, has now been taken into custody by Palarivattom police.

