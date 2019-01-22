Home Cities Kochi

Horn ok please

Traditional crafts and artisans are becoming extinct due to various factors.

Published: 22nd January 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:53 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Traditional crafts and artisans are becoming extinct due to various factors. One of them being the migration of the younger generation to the cities and abroad in search of greener pastures. One such traditional craft that is facing extinction is horn sculpting. Of the very few sculptors, around three or four, who are still forging ahead T V Gopinath's name stands out since he is very active in the exhibition circles.

According to Gopinath, around 20 years ago the number of artisans engaged in the craft numbered around 20,000. "But today only two or more, well... I am sure not more than three are left in business. The youngsters don't have either the patience or passion to sit and sculpt beautiful pieces of art from the rough looking animal horns," he said. But, for Gopinath, the work is like paying obeisance to the creator.

"I have been doing this for the past 40 years and will continue creating art until I have the use of my hands. I don't regret doing something I love even though many have left. According to many, there is no money in this line of work. However, I have been able to earn good money," he said. Gopinath, who works on ox and buffalo horns which he procures from Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirunelveli.

According to him, the raw materials are very costly and difficult to come by."The time taken to make a sculpture varies. So, bulk production is not possible. In the case of a small sculpture, the artisan needs to spend one whole day on a single piece while for a big one the time taken varies from six to seven days. The time also depends upon the intricacy of the design," he said. The price also differs as per the size and design, he added.

"The smallest item costs around Rs 120 while the largest ones are priced at Rs 3,000. When we procure horns from dealers, many times we get smalle pieces also. These are used to carve sculptures of ducklings and other small animals," he said. According to him, horns that are two feet long in size are used to sculpt trees, cranes and fish among other animals.

The 63-year-old makes around 50 varieties of sculptures at his workshop in Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram.
"Every sculpture is made using a single horn. There are no joints or attachments in a statue. Also, the chemicals used to give a shine to the sculptures are organic and procured from plants. Recently at an exhibition, which is the largest market I have, I sold around 200 sculptures. The demand is also high outside the state since other than a few in Orissa, craftsmen like me have become extinct elsewhere in the country," he said.Gopinath will be displaying his craft at an exhibition that is slated to be held at Ernakulam from on February 1 to 20.

