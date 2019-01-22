Home Cities Kochi

I mind you, get to the heart of obesity first

Launched just days ago, the mentoring programme aims to help the person zero in on his root cause, before leaning on to a crash diet.

Published: 22nd January 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nutritionist and dietician Gayathri Asokan has been in the business for some time and knows that there is more to weight loss than just your diet. She, over the years, have come to believe that eating for many is an emotional need, rather than a physical one. And, that's one reason why she came up with a mentoring programme for her clients this year. 

Launched just days ago, the mentoring programme aims to help the person zero in on his root cause, before leaning on to a crash diet. This, according to Gayathri, has yielded results."We have heard a lot about diet plans but one can lose weight by sticking to his or her normal diet and shed pounds. But, the root cause for their affinity to food has to be identified. If it is an emotional thing, then it has to be sorted," says Gayathri about her new treatment package.

"For me, 2019 is all about awareness. The mentoring programme was devised with this intention. I have had many cases wherein the problem lies with the mind. Identifying and correcting it can help gain results. Healing is the key," says Gayathri. 

The dietician with almost a decade of experience says her mentoring programme include almost nine sessions, which includes counselling sessions and healing process."As for food, I ask them to recall their diet pattern. Kerala food is one of the balanced and most healthy options out there. There is absolutely no need to follow any other diet pattern if you eat according to your lifestyle," says Gayathri. Tagging the year as a "year for self-love", Gayathri runs sessions at her residence, office and via her website 'www.gayathrinutrisolutions.com'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp