I mind you, get to the heart of obesity first

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nutritionist and dietician Gayathri Asokan has been in the business for some time and knows that there is more to weight loss than just your diet. She, over the years, have come to believe that eating for many is an emotional need, rather than a physical one. And, that's one reason why she came up with a mentoring programme for her clients this year.

Launched just days ago, the mentoring programme aims to help the person zero in on his root cause, before leaning on to a crash diet. This, according to Gayathri, has yielded results."We have heard a lot about diet plans but one can lose weight by sticking to his or her normal diet and shed pounds. But, the root cause for their affinity to food has to be identified. If it is an emotional thing, then it has to be sorted," says Gayathri about her new treatment package.

"For me, 2019 is all about awareness. The mentoring programme was devised with this intention. I have had many cases wherein the problem lies with the mind. Identifying and correcting it can help gain results. Healing is the key," says Gayathri.

The dietician with almost a decade of experience says her mentoring programme include almost nine sessions, which includes counselling sessions and healing process."As for food, I ask them to recall their diet pattern. Kerala food is one of the balanced and most healthy options out there. There is absolutely no need to follow any other diet pattern if you eat according to your lifestyle," says Gayathri. Tagging the year as a "year for self-love", Gayathri runs sessions at her residence, office and via her website 'www.gayathrinutrisolutions.com'.