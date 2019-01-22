Home Cities Kochi

Kerala trafficking case: Investigation team takes one more person into custody from New Delhi

According to a police officer, Ravi is suspected to be an agent who facilitated the migration of more than 100 people from Munambam.

KOCHI:  The special investigation team probing into the alleged human trafficking incident at Munambam has taken a Tamil Nadu native Ravi Sanoop from New Delhi. According to a police officer, Ravi is suspected to be an agent who facilitated the migration of more than 100 people from Munambam.

“He was brought to Kochi from New Delhi on Monday evening. We have to interrogate him further before recording the arrest. He can provide more information about the place where the group was heading to. The state intelligence and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials are also collecting information about the incident from national and international sources,” an officer said.

According to police, Ravi’s relatives have also gone missing. They are suspected to be among the group that left the Kerala coast. The investigation team is yet to ascertain where the Dev Matha boat, which left Munambam on January 12, is heading. “The Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels are tracing for the fishing boat the left from Munambam,” the officer said.

Earlier, Police team had taken Prabhu Dandapani into custody from New Delhi. According to police Prabhu was also planning to take the voyage but backed off due overcrowding. Investigation team suspects several persons who reached Kerala for illegal migration failed to make it and they abandoned bags containing dress and food items. These were later picked up by the police.

An inquiry based on the evidence from the recovered bags led to Prabhu Dandapani and others in New Delhi. Teams were dispatched to Chennai, Coimbatore, New Delhi and other places, as part of the probe. 
Two Colachel natives - Sreekanthan and Selvam - were suspected to be persons who planned the voyage. The cyber cell officials are tracking the phone call details of the persons who left India and persons who made arrangements for their travel.

