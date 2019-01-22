Kochi boys get a major boost for their football dreams

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two city boys are close to achieving their football dreams. Come May, 17-year-old Alan Walter and Arun Suresh will be training with the Spanish club AD Alcorcon. The football club based in Madrid plays in the Segunda Division, the second tier in Spanish football system below La Liga which boasts of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid CF and among others.

The club is famous for its victory against Real (4-0) in the Round of 32 in Copa del Rey 2009-10.

In the selection trials held by AD Alcorcon and Football+ Professional Soccer Academy in FACT Ground at Eloor for aspiring football players across Kerala the other day, 16 were shortlisted out of over 200 participants. Of these, Alan and Arun Suresh were selected for the fully-sponsored training programme in Madrid. "The remaining 14 players also have the opportunity to train with the club, but it won't be sponsored," says Adarsh Unnikrishnan, who organised the trial in Kochi.

Alan and Arun Suresh - both of them train at FACT Football Academy (FFA) - were among the 10 aspiring football players selected from selection trials held across the country. Similar selection trials were held for young footballers between the age of eight and 20 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.

Alan and Arun Suresh will leave for Spain on May 1. They will train with different sides of the Spanish Club for a month.

Alan, a Class XI student of Guardian Angels' Higher Secondary School in Manjummel, has been training with FACT Football Academy since he was four-years-old. "He has been kicking the ball from the time he could walk," says Walter Antony, Alan's father and the head coach of FFA. Also a Class XI student, Manjummel native Arun Suresh studies in Maulana MHSS, Tirur. "The feeling of achieving this milestone has not yet sunk in. He is so excited," says Maya, his mother. The young footballer who is almost 17 has been training as a goalkeeper at the FFA for the past four years.

Last year, both of them played in the U-15 I-League for the Kerala Blasters FC U-15.This is not the first time FFA students were selected to the Spanish club. Last year, Athul Unnikrishnan was selected to AD Alcorcon for training. Another student Alphin Walter from the academy has been to play in Germany and Iran.