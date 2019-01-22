Loo and behold: Few users at Tripunithura Private Bus Stand's hysan toilet

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The dilapidated structures of various e-toilets doting the city are a fine example of negligence by the authorities, the Corporation officials in this instance and the unwilling nature of Malayalees to accept technology at rather a quicker pace.

Defying such odds and foreseeing events such as regular maintenance, the Tripunithura Municipality introduced a Women Friendly Comfort Zone, which includes the 'hysan' toilet, a sophisticated toilet built of stainless steel with a focus on hygiene, sanitation and effective methods of waste disposal. The hysan toilet is situated at the Tripunithura Private Bus Stand, which has an average footfall of 30,000 commuters per day.

The zone which was inaugurated last June comprises a feeding room with sensory mechanisms, a vertical garden and art, thereby adding a pleasant sight to the lull of the buses. Six months down the lane, the toilet, unlike its predecessors, continues to function appropriately and is spotless. Nevertheless, the public response remains the same. The average number of women using the hysan toilet is a mere 14.8 per day in comparison to a large number of passengers that alight at the bus stand.

"I change buses at the Tripunithura stand. But I have not used the new toilet. I feel it's too public. Also, I'm unfamiliar with mechanised systems," says Gauri, a regular passenger. Municipality Health Supervisor Ashokan feels that regardless of advancement, the public will find faults. "Complaints are often received that such initiatives are inaccessible and built on a no man's land. And now, when it's right at the bus stand, they say it's too public. It's the mindset at play here," he says. "We've updated and arranged a facility with adequate tech corresponding to the present age we live in. Adapting to an unconventional change will take time," he adds.

Municipality Chief Engineer Shibu Nalpat says that there were no apprehensions before the hysan toilet despite examples of prior failures."Lack of public use is a classic case of absence of awareness. Women are the cynosure here and we've made it as women-friendly as it could get. It works on an automated coin-based system. Also, the toilet is self-sanitising with an optimal use of water; Only 0.6 litres are used to flush. Plus it's odourless," he says. The toilet consists of two urinals, one toilet, a feeding room and a coffee shop which is currently being developed.

Tripunithura Municipality chairperson Chandrika Devi feels the zone has sufficient privacy."It's seen and accessible to the public from outside and simultaneously provides enough privacy to the woman inside. But we will arrange a woman to guide others in using the toilet so as to remove fear and uncertainty in the know-hows to use such an automated toilet," she says. Ward councillor Radhika Varma resonates the same. "Women are unfamiliar with such tech here. Locals will always take time to adapt," she agrees.

The zone which has been implemented with a fund of more than R17 lakh barely has any profits. Built by Universal Engineering, an agency based in Aluva, the hysan toilet is a first of its kind under any Municipal authority. "We've built one such toilet at the Pathadipalam guesthouse. I feel such hysan toilets must spring up in public places. These toilets are built after years of research targeting women," says Saju, partner of Universal Engineering.

Saju stresses that women-friendly places are sparse across the state and such moves are being made to dispel fear and create comfort among women. "Profit is not pivotal. This is the need of the hour," he adds.