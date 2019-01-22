Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Navy’s two-day ‘Sea Vigil’ from Tuesday

Following the 26/11 attack of 2008, both Central and State governments initiated a number of steps to build coastal security capacity and capability of all stakeholders.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Indian Navy, in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard and all coastal security stakeholders, will conduct a Coastal Defence Exercise code-named ‘Sea Vigil 2019’ on Tuesday and Wednesday along the entire coastline of the country. ‘Sea Vigil’ is a large-scale exercise being conducted for the first time ever and will aim to test India’s preparedness to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to carry out attack on its territory or against its citizens by infiltrating through the sea route.

A wide range of contingencies, including simulated attacks on vital installations and assets along the coastline, will be exercised to assess the response, coordination and information-sharing between agencies. This exercise will provide an opportunity to stakeholders to assess the capability and preparedness of individual organisations, identify deficiencies, if any, and address them on priority. 

Multi-agency teams will be deployed in all coastal districts to undertake security audit of various vulnerable locations such as Fish Landing Centres, as well as major, minor and intermediate ports, lighthouses, coastal police stations, control rooms and operations centres. The exercise is being conducted under the aegis of Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence, Southern Naval Command, Kochi, and will be monitored closely from the Joint Operations Centre, Kochi.

Following the 26/11 attack of 2008, both Central and State governments initiated a number of steps to build coastal security capacity and capability of all stakeholders. It has been more than 10 years since the attack, and hence the need for such an initiative, which will see participation by all agencies associated with coastal security. Several planning meetings have been held with all participating agencies and preparations for the exercise have been in full swing in Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep Islands for the last couple of weeks.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sea Vigil 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp