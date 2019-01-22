Kochi: Navy’s two-day ‘Sea Vigil’ from Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Navy, in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard and all coastal security stakeholders, will conduct a Coastal Defence Exercise code-named ‘Sea Vigil 2019’ on Tuesday and Wednesday along the entire coastline of the country. ‘Sea Vigil’ is a large-scale exercise being conducted for the first time ever and will aim to test India’s preparedness to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to carry out attack on its territory or against its citizens by infiltrating through the sea route.

A wide range of contingencies, including simulated attacks on vital installations and assets along the coastline, will be exercised to assess the response, coordination and information-sharing between agencies. This exercise will provide an opportunity to stakeholders to assess the capability and preparedness of individual organisations, identify deficiencies, if any, and address them on priority.

Multi-agency teams will be deployed in all coastal districts to undertake security audit of various vulnerable locations such as Fish Landing Centres, as well as major, minor and intermediate ports, lighthouses, coastal police stations, control rooms and operations centres. The exercise is being conducted under the aegis of Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence, Southern Naval Command, Kochi, and will be monitored closely from the Joint Operations Centre, Kochi.

Following the 26/11 attack of 2008, both Central and State governments initiated a number of steps to build coastal security capacity and capability of all stakeholders. It has been more than 10 years since the attack, and hence the need for such an initiative, which will see participation by all agencies associated with coastal security. Several planning meetings have been held with all participating agencies and preparations for the exercise have been in full swing in Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep Islands for the last couple of weeks.