Nirbhaya volunteers in Kochi script a success story

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Nirbhaya’ volunteers deployed in Kochi to ensure women's safety as part of Nirbhaya project is scripting a success story by becoming a powerful link in enhancing the public-police harmony, according to police officers. The 110 volunteers' service helps in curtailing the exploitation and other crimes against women and children to a great extent.

The service of these volunteers has entered its successful fifth year.

"Their service has helped bring down the crimes. These volunteers conduct door-to-door campaigns and bring the attention of the police in many civic issues", said ACP Crime Detachment Biji George.

According to M C Sathi, Women Cell SI, the volunteers focus on visiting houses, colonies, hostels, and workplaces of women and communicate with the police stations concerned if there are any complaints. "The intervention of these volunteers helped in settling many family issues before reaching it before police stations", she added.

The 110-member team is divided into small groups with five or six members under a team leader and deployed in different regions under the jurisdiction of 23 police stations under Kochi City Police.

These volunteers can intervene in women’s issues and can go for door-to-door campaigns in their respective regions, meeting women, children and senior citizens.

"They visit beaches, malls, bus stations and railway stations and report issues. If eve-teasing or presence of anti-social elements are reported, the police will intensify patrolling," said Sathi. According to her, the women cell will intervene in the issues that cannot be settled by the Nirbhaya volunteers.