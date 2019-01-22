Over 6,300 consumer-related cases registered with Kerala's Legal Metrology Department

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department in central Kerala had a busy 2018, apparently, with more than 6,300 cases registered in the calendar year. Department authorities said the number of cases is on the rise each year as the public are coming out with complaints and reacting against traders infringing on consumer rights. Data available with the department shows its central zone registered 6,377 cases in 2018. Also, the department collected a staggering 2.26 crore (25,99, 500) as fine for various offences in the calendar year. The central zone comprises Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Idukki districts.

“In the last calendar year, we could interfere in various instances of violation of consumer rights. We carried out a number of special drives. With GST coming into force, we could conduct inspections based on consumer complaints. When the GST rate was revised, we carried out enforcement to prevent traders from selling products based on old GST rate,” said R Ram Mohan, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology.

As many as 5,300 cases pertaining to manipulations in measuring devices, including weighing machines, autorickshaw meters and medical equipment were registered. Besides, cases were registered for failing to calibrate measuring devices or possess the licence to use such devices. There were 951 cases registered for packaged products without proper MRP or declarations on the packages. Similarly, 66 cases relating to manipulations in the declared weight of the products were registered.

“The highest number of cases were registered in Ernakulam. Weight and quantity manipulation cases related to LPG, fuel, rice packets, cement and other essential goods,” he said. Legal Metrology Department has carried over 10 special drives in the calendar year. One of these was meant to shed light on the irregularities in fuel pricing at petrol stations. As the price of the fuels is being revised on a daily basis, some of the petrol bunks were found selling petrol and diesel at previous rates. Similarly, ice-cream parlours were checked after it was found that weight manipulation is taking place.

Another major drive was carried out to prevent dual pricing on mineral water bottles. Cases were registered against some of the mineral water manufacturers who were selling the same product at different prices. Legal proceedings were initiated against an LPG agency which was found selling cylinders below the declared weight.

“With growing public awareness on consumer rights, several persons have come out with complaints in the event of violation of law by the traders. We also have a mobile app through which numerous complaints are being received,” Ram Mohan said.

