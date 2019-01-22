Home Cities Kochi

Private buses ‘show the door’ to Motor Vehicles Department drive in Kochi

A fact-check by Express at Kaloor to assess the extent of non-compliance found that over 80 per cent of private buses operating on city routes plied without doors.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

A private bus plying without fixing the door, at Kaloor | Albin Mathew

By IANS

KOCHI:  Despite the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) launching stringent action against private buses for non-compliance in fitting passenger doors as mandated by the Kerala High Court, the latter appears to have taken it rather lightly.

A fact-check by Express at Kaloor to assess the extent of non-compliance found that over 80 per cent of private buses operating on city routes plied without doors. Though several buses fitted doors after the MVD strengthened the enforcement, most of the buses plying in the city have their doors strapped to the body of the vehicle, resulting in passengers being thrown off onto the road in the event of sudden breaking or losing balance.

"We don’t have any intention to violate the law. Staff shortage is a major problem we encounter now. Normally a helper will be stationed at the front door to man it but sometimes he may not be available. The conductor of the bus will be forced to do both, but it is virtually impossible for one person to simultaneously do both,” said a bus worker.“

We have to stop the bus every two minutes or so in the city. If two persons are deployed for manning doors, the bus owners will have to find some extra income. The MVD and Police can say anything but they are not concerned about the practical difficulty involved,” said another bus driver who asked not to be named. The Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) decision to enforce the rule on doors came after the High Court vacated the stay on enforcing the rule for city permit buses. The high court had in November also directed the MVD  to make it mandatory for buses plying within the city limits to fit passenger doors following deadly accidents in which passengers fell off moving buses. 

“We are totally helpless as a section of the bus operators are not cooperating with us. We have given clear instructions to all the bus owners to keep the doors shut while the vehicle is on the move. Since we can’t take any action against this unlawful act, we  informed the RTO to take stringent action against the crew. We are ready to offer any help,” said M B Sathyan, Private Bus Owners’ Association president.

RTO Joy P Jose told Express the drive against  private buses in the city will continue in the coming days as well. “Within 10 days, we  cancelled the fitness certificate of five private buses. Besides, we issueda show-cause notice to over 50 buses. Two squads were also formed mainly to monitor private buses in the city. We will continue our drive and action will be initiated until they fall in line.  The rules of the land are applicable to all,” he said. 

Police yet to start a drive
However, the police are yet to start a major drive against the private buses guilty of non-compliance despite the court’s directive to both the MVD and police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Department kochi private buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp