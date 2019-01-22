Private buses ‘show the door’ to Motor Vehicles Department drive in Kochi

By IANS

KOCHI: Despite the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) launching stringent action against private buses for non-compliance in fitting passenger doors as mandated by the Kerala High Court, the latter appears to have taken it rather lightly.

A fact-check by Express at Kaloor to assess the extent of non-compliance found that over 80 per cent of private buses operating on city routes plied without doors. Though several buses fitted doors after the MVD strengthened the enforcement, most of the buses plying in the city have their doors strapped to the body of the vehicle, resulting in passengers being thrown off onto the road in the event of sudden breaking or losing balance.

"We don’t have any intention to violate the law. Staff shortage is a major problem we encounter now. Normally a helper will be stationed at the front door to man it but sometimes he may not be available. The conductor of the bus will be forced to do both, but it is virtually impossible for one person to simultaneously do both,” said a bus worker.“

We have to stop the bus every two minutes or so in the city. If two persons are deployed for manning doors, the bus owners will have to find some extra income. The MVD and Police can say anything but they are not concerned about the practical difficulty involved,” said another bus driver who asked not to be named. The Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) decision to enforce the rule on doors came after the High Court vacated the stay on enforcing the rule for city permit buses. The high court had in November also directed the MVD to make it mandatory for buses plying within the city limits to fit passenger doors following deadly accidents in which passengers fell off moving buses.

“We are totally helpless as a section of the bus operators are not cooperating with us. We have given clear instructions to all the bus owners to keep the doors shut while the vehicle is on the move. Since we can’t take any action against this unlawful act, we informed the RTO to take stringent action against the crew. We are ready to offer any help,” said M B Sathyan, Private Bus Owners’ Association president.

RTO Joy P Jose told Express the drive against private buses in the city will continue in the coming days as well. “Within 10 days, we cancelled the fitness certificate of five private buses. Besides, we issueda show-cause notice to over 50 buses. Two squads were also formed mainly to monitor private buses in the city. We will continue our drive and action will be initiated until they fall in line. The rules of the land are applicable to all,” he said.

Police yet to start a drive

However, the police are yet to start a major drive against the private buses guilty of non-compliance despite the court’s directive to both the MVD and police.