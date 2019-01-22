Re-viewing a fight that was not theirs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was not their fight. But they took arms. They did not understand the reasons behind the war. Yet they marched. The ongoing fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale showcases US-based Annu Palakunnathu Matthew’s video work titled ‘Unremembered: The Indian Soldiers of the Italian Campaign of World War II’.

Annu Palakunnathu Matthew

The project is about the forgotten history of Indian (South Asian) soldiers who fought during the Italian Campaign of the global conflict that lasted from 1939 to 1945. “During my decade-long research on the Partition of British India, I stumbled upon the powerful story of a politically-complicated role of Indian soldiers who fought for the British colonial power during WWII,” says the artist, a professor of art at the University of Rhode Island.The war had nearly 2.5 million Indians volunteering to fight for the British. In the end, no less than 87,000 people died. “The Indian troops achieved something particularly inspiring, with their role proving critical in winning a decisive battle at Monte Cassino and others in Italy against the Axis powers,” says Annu. “Of the Victora Crosses the British government awarded to the troops who fought in Italy during the war, 30 per cent of them were given to Indian soldiers. This reflects the tenacity of the troops,” says Annu, who was born in London and raised partly in India.

Through her work which draws attention to parallel histories of immigrants and women among communities, Annu hopes to enrich a collective cultural conversation with amplified voices. “I do this by drawing on history and the connected role of memory and its effect on identity,” says the 55-year-old artist.

As for the installation at Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi, the video spanning three minutes and 20 seconds has a reflection pool. The work builds on the idea that military cemeteries memorialise the dead while simultaneously reminding the living of their possible complicity in the same soldiers’ deaths. “These spaces embedded with multiple overlapping layers of narrative encourage contemplation and reflection,” says Annu. “Layering a contemporary inscription of the wartime past expands the narrative and prompts a reconsideration. It goes on to evolve as a dialogue of the larger history of WWII and the understanding of the complexities of the Partition of British India.”

Annu, with familial roots in Kerala, started her research on the project one-and-a-half years ahead of the Biennale. She did her test shots while she was attending the Rome Summer Fellow at Richmond International University in 2017. “For that, I projected archival footage of the Indian soldiers in Italy during WWII onto the gravestones of those soldiers memorialised in Cassino and Forli,” says the artist.

For over 20 years, she has been mining issues of identity, immigration and inter-generational memory with the insights of a woman who has twice lived the immigrant experience. The vignettes come through her photo-based works. “I work in a wide range of photographic media from the plastic-lensed ‘toy’ Holga camera and photo animation to interactive installations,” she says. “My larger work reconsiders — or what I like to call re-views — different histories. The first time I re-viewed history, it was my own childhood.”