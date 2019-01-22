Home Cities Kochi

Reel life of ‘Oru Manushyan’

Oru Manushyan’ written by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer is included in the Class VII Malayalam textbook.

KOCHI: “We didn’t want to confine ourselves within textbooks. We wanted to do something beyond; This led to the idea of a short film with the help of our Malayalam teacher,” says Rishi V M, the director of the short film ‘Oru Manushyan’. Rishi is a Class VII student at Pattom St Mary’s Higher Secondary School.

“’ The film was shot as part of the 111th birthday celebrations of Basheer. The students came up with the idea of writing the script for ‘Oru Manushyan’ after learning the script of ‘Peach Poonthottam’ (Peach garden) written by Akira Kurosawa, which is also a part of the syllabus,” says John Shaiju, Malayalam teacher.

The script for the short film written by Mohammed Rahim, was selected from hundred entries. The shooting of the 18-minute long short film began on November 14, 2018.The film portrays an embarrassing situation when Basheer loses his wallet at a restaurant. Later the film progress by revealing the kind-hearted thief who stole the wallet.

The team of two students and three teachers went to Beypore, Kozhikode in the initial phase of shooting. Fayaz Rahman, a Class VIII student who acted as Basheer says, “I’m blessed to sit on the armchair used by Basheer. Also, we saw the place which served as backdrop of the novel ‘Bhoomiyude Avakashikal’ written by Basheer and his favourite tree Mangosteen.” 

Twenty-seven students were selected from the fifty at the acting workshop. Alok P Prapanch studying in Class IX acted as young Basheer. The cinematography of the film is done by Midhun Ram and Arun. Technical support for the film was given by the teachers and students of Little Kites club.

According to them,” The idea of a short film amused me but I agreed to the initiative. The film helped the students to understand the scripting and the filming techniques that are part of the syllabus,” says Fr C C John, principal.

The release of the film was held at St Mary’s Higher Secondary School auditorium on January 21. More than 5000 students from the school watched the short film. 

