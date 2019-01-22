Staff shortage plagues legal Metrology Department

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Legal Metrology Department has gone after violators in a big way, the department is reeling under severe staff shortage, nonetheless. If more manpower is provided, it can result in better enforcement. The department’s central zone- which covers four districts, including the state’s commercial capital Kochi, is battling nearly 40 per cent staff shortage.

Also, several officers have to be work at the central laboratory where tests, including those on the accuracy of readings provided by various samples, are carried out. The crisis is such that on important occasions, the department has to rely on officers working in the other district units.

There are around 30 Inspector posts remaining vacant. The department also has a Gold Assaying and Testing Laboratory in Kochi which also functions with the help of officers from other district laboratories. Recently, the High Court had directed the vacancies of Inspectors in the department should be filled.

However, this will take a while since even after the recruitment process is over, the inspectors can be deployed only on completion of training.