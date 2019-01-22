Home Cities Kochi

Staff shortage plagues legal Metrology Department

Though the Legal Metrology Department has gone after violators in a big way, the department is reeling under severe staff shortage, nonetheless. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Though the Legal Metrology Department has gone after violators in a big way, the department is reeling under severe staff shortage, nonetheless. If more manpower is provided, it can result in better enforcement. The department’s central zone- which covers four districts, including the state’s commercial capital Kochi, is battling nearly 40 per cent staff shortage.  

Also, several officers have to be work at the central laboratory where tests, including those on the accuracy of readings provided by various samples, are carried out. The crisis is such that on important occasions, the department has to rely on officers working in the other district units. 

There are around 30 Inspector posts remaining vacant. The department also has a Gold Assaying and Testing Laboratory in Kochi which also functions with the help of officers from other district laboratories. Recently, the High Court had directed the vacancies of Inspectors in the department should be filled. 
However, this will take a while since even after the recruitment process is over,  the inspectors can be deployed only on completion of training.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp