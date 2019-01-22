Home Cities Kochi

This Kerala woman is a teacher nonpareil

For Renuka Kumari S, who won a National Award for the ‘Best Anganwadi Worker’, her world revolves around children.

Published: 22nd January 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Renuka Kumari

Renuka Kumari receiving the award from Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi at New Delhi

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A motivator, problem solver and an ideal teacher, she skilfully manages all these roles with ease and a smile. For Renuka Kumari S, who won a National Award for the ‘Best Anganwadi Worker’, her world revolves around children. “I joined the service in 1985, it’s been 33 years. I currently work at the Anganwadi located at Ward 17 of Thrikkannapuram, Thirumala. It is a pleasure to spend time with those little angles, their smiles and naughty talks,” says Renuka Kumari S. She also informed that they follow an activity-based learning module at the Anganwadi. 

It was her love towards teaching and children that lead to joining an Anganwadi at the age of 18. “Early education plays an important role in moulding a child’s behaviour. They need immense love, attention and care at this point of their life,” says Renuka. She also informed that she was one among the core members to design, ‘Angana Thaimavu’, the syllabus for Anganwadi students. A separate workbook called ‘Anganappomazha’ has also been modelled which focuses on developing problem-solving skills, critical-analytical thinking and strengthening language skills. 

Renuka feels that when 100 per cent is put into work that one loves, results will be achieved.  “I’m happy that I got selected by the Kerala State Government for the ‘Best Anganwadi Teacher’ award for the year 2016-2017.

I will be receiving the award for the same on May 8 2019, on the occasion of International Women’s Day,” says Renuka. The National award for ‘Best Anganwadi Worker’ for the year 2017-2018 was handed over to her by the Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on January 7, 2019, at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, New Delhi. 

While she plans to continue the projects under Integrated Child Development Services which includes organising campaigns regarding waste management, immunity awareness classes among students and parents, eye-check ups for children, Aadhaar enrolment of children under age five, and anti-drug abuse campaigns, she tries to spread awareness about the importance of physical education among children. 
 “Children should be introduced to good health and nutritious food from a young age. They should understand the need to have a fit and healthy body, everyday activities for an hour would be sufficient for children, which we are planning to add to the curriculum,” she adds.

