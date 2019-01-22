Home Cities Kochi

The right taal for the record

Sajna is planning to send the results to Guinness Book of Records and Limca Book of Records.

Published: 22nd January 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sajna Vinish attempting the 37-hour-long nonstop Carnatic vocal marathon  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the 111-day-long Soorya Festival is coming to an end, Sajna Vinish, a music teacher at Women’s College, is attempting a 37-hour-long non-stop Carnatic vocal marathon to break the previous record of the Vizag Sisters who completed the 36-hour-long non-stop performance. “I thought of attempting this vocal marathon as I had done a 12-hour concert few years ago,” says Sajna.“The whole performance will be videotaped and there will be a digital clock. The audience will have log books to keep track of the performance,” she says. Sajna is planning to send the results to Guinness Book of Records and Limca Book of Records.

An active member at the Soorya Festival, Sajna has been pursuing music for more than six years. She says, “Soorya Krishnamoorthy sir has always encouraged me. He told me to take up the 12-hour concert. This attempt is also the aftermath of his suggestion.”  

Talking about the difficulties in attempting a carnatic vocal marathon, she says, “You have to sit cross-legged for hours. Although the Limca and Guinness guidelines say that we can take a break sometimes, it tends to relax the body and performance becomes difficult.” Her performance will also be a tribute to violinist Balabhaskar.

For the concert, Sajna, who started learning classical dance at the age of five, will be singing 250-300 compositions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp