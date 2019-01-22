The right taal for the record

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the 111-day-long Soorya Festival is coming to an end, Sajna Vinish, a music teacher at Women’s College, is attempting a 37-hour-long non-stop Carnatic vocal marathon to break the previous record of the Vizag Sisters who completed the 36-hour-long non-stop performance. “I thought of attempting this vocal marathon as I had done a 12-hour concert few years ago,” says Sajna.“The whole performance will be videotaped and there will be a digital clock. The audience will have log books to keep track of the performance,” she says. Sajna is planning to send the results to Guinness Book of Records and Limca Book of Records.

An active member at the Soorya Festival, Sajna has been pursuing music for more than six years. She says, “Soorya Krishnamoorthy sir has always encouraged me. He told me to take up the 12-hour concert. This attempt is also the aftermath of his suggestion.”

Talking about the difficulties in attempting a carnatic vocal marathon, she says, “You have to sit cross-legged for hours. Although the Limca and Guinness guidelines say that we can take a break sometimes, it tends to relax the body and performance becomes difficult.” Her performance will also be a tribute to violinist Balabhaskar.

For the concert, Sajna, who started learning classical dance at the age of five, will be singing 250-300 compositions.