‘Anliya’s husband remanded in judicial custody’

KOCHI: With the crime branch taking over the investigation into the alleged murder of Anliya Hygenous, her parents are a happy lot. According to Anliya's father Aji, the family members feel their prayers have been answered and are satisfied with the turn of events.

"We had been running from pillar to post seeking justice for my daughter. I had even resigned my job in Saudi Arabia for it," he said. "We are simple people and don't have any powerful connection. We just want to see the culprits, who tortured and killed our daughter, get their due punishment," he said. He said he met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention since the investigation was going no where.

"The order to hand over the investigation came after I met the CM. As soon as Justin (Anliya's husband) came to know about it, he surrendered before the Chavakkad court. The court has remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days," said Aji. According to him, the family now feels that justice will be done.