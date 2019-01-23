Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Smart City Mission earmarks Rs 100 crore for housing sector

The CSML will support Kochi Corporation through gap funding in implementing the beneficiary-led construction under PMAY and LIFE Mission.

KOCHI: The Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) has budgeted around Rs 100 cr for the housing sector in its plans for Kochi City. The CSML will also support Kochi Corporation through gap funding in implementing the beneficiary-led construction under Pradhan Manthri Avas Yojana (PMAY) and LIFE Mission. CSML will also meet the cost escalation of tower construction in Thuruthy slum improvement under Rajiv Awas Yojana. The Kochi Corporation will support CSML in conducting Socio-Economic Survey in the Slums in ward number one to five in West Kochi.

All these decisions were taken at the second meeting of the City Level Advisory Forum of CSML held on Tuesday. The meeting mainly discussed the status of project implementation,  challenges and issues in implementation and to finalise the way forward of projects taken up by CSML. For the Ernakulam Market and Broadway rejuvenation, a meeting of traders will be called to finalise the way forward for implementing the project. A joint meeting of Corporation, CSML and GCDA will be convened soon for finalise the walkway along the DH Road to Mangalavanam. CSML also informed the representatives that tender for the multi-level car parking at Kacheripady will be tendered by February.

K V Thomas MP, Hibi Eden MLA, Deputy Mayor T J Vinod, CSML managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish, who is also the MD of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), standing committee chairpersons and councillors under the Smart City area, CSML officials and representatives from various departments participated in the discussions.

Mohammed Hanish informed the meeting that projects worth around 615 crore have been tendered so far. Major projects under sewerage, market rejuvenation, open spaces, housing and tourism were also presented at the meeting.

The meeting decided that vacuum-based technology would be adopted for the sewerage network in West Kochi and Kochi Corporation has agreed to identify the land for locating sewage treatment plants.

CSML to get Corp support for slum survey

