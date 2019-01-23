Home Cities Kochi

Chinks exposed in India's coastal security after Kerala fishing boat with 100 people onboard sneaks out into international waters

Asked about the Munambam incident, an Indian Navy spokesperson said they have nothing to say as it was a case of illegal migration and does not come under its purview.

KOCHI: After the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the country has been bragging about a three-tier coastal security system involving Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Coastal Police.

Ironically, in Kerala, the three agencies are clueless on how a fishing boat with 100 people onboard managed to sneak out into international waters from a fishing hamlet Munambam in Ernakulam without anyone noticing.

According to experts, the incident has exposed major chinks in the coastal security despite the government’s efforts to make it breach-proof.

“The incident points out the failure of the coastal security mechanism. But with large number of fishing boats operating from Kerala coast, it will be quite impossible for the agencies to track the activities of each boat. Moreover, the agencies are very much concerned about the incoming boats and not the outgoing boats. However, the agencies have the responsibility to check all the illegal activities taking place in territorial waters,” said former naval officer Abhijit Singh, who now heads Maritime Policy Initiative at Observer Research Foundation.

The Kerala police, which is probing the incident, have sought the support of Indian Navy and Coast Guard to track the boat. Asked about the Munambam incident, an Indian Navy spokesperson said they have nothing to say as it was a case of illegal migration and does not come under its purview.

Coastal Police DIG K P Philip said though the state government has been repeatedly insisting on installing Automatic Identification System (AIS) in fishing boats and trawlers, many still refuse to abide it.

“They also switch off the AIS to prevent agencies from tracking their position. Many boats violate jurisdiction limit and to stay off the radar, they switch off the AIS.”

We are doing the best to strengthen our surveillance. But we have our limitation considering the vast coastal line and large number of fishing boats operating from the various harbours in the state,” he said.

Ravi Sanoop has close links with kingpins

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged human trafficking from Munambam said Ravi Sanoop, who was taken into custody from New Delhi on Monday, is a close associate of the kingpin of the racket. 

Ravi was subjected to a detailed interrogation at the office of Ernakulam Rural SP, Aluva on Tuesday.

Officers said there were indications that he was a close associate of Selvam or Sreekanthan, the two main suspects in the case. Ravi, a resident of the Ambedkar Nagar Colony in New Delhi, arrived in Kochi along with his wife on January 5.

“He told the police that he was compelled by his wife to take the journey. He could not convince her about the risks involved in such an illegal boat journey. However, when she reached here, she sensed the danger and dropped the plan. Later, they returned on January 7”, said an officer.

Ravi will be interrogated by central agencies in the coming days. Meanwhile, another team has left for the Delhi to collect more evidence.

