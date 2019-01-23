New CBI SP to take charge in Kochi Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of shuffling various unit heads, CBI Kochi Anti-Corruption Bureau will have a new SP from Wednesday.P Balachandran SP with BSFB, New Delhi, will replace SP Shiyas A, who has been transferred to Special Unit in Mumbai. A native of Kochi, Shiyas will also have the additional charge of Special Unit Chennai.

P Balachandran, a native of Aluva, will take charge and Shiyas A, who will be relieved on Wednesday. It is for the second time that P Balachandran is getting posted with the Kochi unit of CBI. He had served as CBI Inspector earlier. Shiyas A is an IPS officer of 2008 Madhya Pradesh cadre. He took charge of CBI unit in Kochi three years ago. During the period, he supervised numerous sensational cases, including graft in the sale of Gypsum from FACT, arrest of BSF commandant possessing huge amount of cash and graft in Food Corporation of India depots.

Similarly, Y Hari Kumar ASP has been appointed as in-charge of Special Crime Branch. The Thiruvananthapuram Special Crime Branch is investigating Kalabhavan Mani suspicious death case.