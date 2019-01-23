NGT inspection of Brahmapuram waste treatment plant: Kochi Corporation keeps its fingers crossed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation is keeping its fingers crossed ahead of the visit of the NGT team to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on Thursday. Since any negative assessment of the 25-member team lead would result in shutting down the plant permanently, the civic body is taking all efforts to please the team.

According to the Corporation, several remedial measures have been taken for the proper disposal of waste dumping at the plant. “We are implementing several measures in order to streamline the functioning of the waste treatment plant. As part of it, we have started constructing a ring road around the dumping yard, installed high mast light at the plant and also started electro-coagulation method for treating the leachate. Through this modern technology around 10,000 litres of leachate can be treated,” said Mayor Soumini Jain when asked about the last minute preparation at the plant ahead of the NGT’s visit.

“We have also started separating the daily waste and the dumped waste at the plant. This will help to prioritise the waste that has to be treated at the earliest,” said the Mayor. In order to avoid the stench from the site, we have started spraying,” she said.

The Mayor also said steps have been taken to enable the vehicles to reach the plastic dumping area.

“When the fire broke, the fire and rescue vehicles struggled to reach the site. As per the department’s direction, we have removed the plastic, mud and constructed a road to the plastic heap. In case of any hazards the vehicles can easily reach the spot,” said the Mayor.

The tribunal had earlier slapped a heavy fine on the civic body for its failure to set up the leachate treatment plant at Brahmapuram. “Since the waste dumping started several years ago, it is not possible to do it in a short span of time. We are trying our level best to run the plant properly. We are confident that the NGT team would understand the efforts we have taken to streamline the waste at Brahmapuram,” the Mayor said.