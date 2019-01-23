WATCH | SFI cadre, who survived Abhimanyu incident, attacks KSU students in Maharaja's college

By Online Desk

Political unrest returned to Ernakulam Maharaja's college, which was peaceful after the murder of Abhimanyu, a BSc student on July 1, 2018. Releasing a video of its members being attacked, the Congress-backed KSU (Kerala Students Union) accused the SFI (Students Federation of India) to whom the slain student belonged, of disturbing the peaceful campus atmosphere.

The video released on Tuesday night shows a group of SFI cadres rounding up and attacking another. Arjun, a second-year student who was attacked along with Abhimanyu on the night of his murder, was seen landing the first blow. He had re-joined the college recently after surviving the attack that left him with a liver injury.

KSU alleges that SFI is returning to the path of "campus fascism" by interfering with the activities of other student organisations. It accuses the CPI(M)-backed student body of letting their members from the neighbouring Govt Law College enter Maharaja's campus to attack students.

SFI denied the allegations saying that the row began when its members questioned a student who they found in an inebriated state in the campus. Later, a scuffle broke out in which three KSU students were injured. A handful of SFI cadres involved in the incident were arrested.

The arrested boys clicked a selfie from the police-lock up and posted it on social media, kick-starting another controversy.