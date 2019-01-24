Home Cities Kochi

A ‘Trip’ down memory lane

University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas made the campus release of the first film ‘Samaksham’ from the production house. 

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal launching the music album for the film ‘Trip’ at Maharaja’s College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The audio launch of the feature film ‘Trip,’ produced under the banner of Mahatma Gandhi University Creations and directed by Anwar Abdullah and M R Unni, with music composed by Jassie Gift, was held at Maharaja’s College here on Wednesday. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal launched the album. 

The music album has five tracks, which are a mix of songs and instrumental themes. The event also witnessed singers Jassie and Preetha presenting songs from the film to freshen things up a bit. 
Actors and film crew attended the event where the first-look poster of the film was also launched. The film narrates the stories of young drug addicts and gives a message to youth to stay away from the menace. 
The film stars newcomers Arya Ramesh, Rejin Raj, Jewel Ann Baby and Kalyan Khanna.

