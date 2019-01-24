A ‘Trip’ down memory lane

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The audio launch of the feature film ‘Trip,’ produced under the banner of Mahatma Gandhi University Creations and directed by Anwar Abdullah and M R Unni, with music composed by Jassie Gift, was held at Maharaja’s College here on Wednesday. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal launched the album.

University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas made the campus release of the first film ‘Samaksham’ from the production house.

The music album has five tracks, which are a mix of songs and instrumental themes. The event also witnessed singers Jassie and Preetha presenting songs from the film to freshen things up a bit.

Actors and film crew attended the event where the first-look poster of the film was also launched. The film narrates the stories of young drug addicts and gives a message to youth to stay away from the menace.

The film stars newcomers Arya Ramesh, Rejin Raj, Jewel Ann Baby and Kalyan Khanna.