All what’s happening in Kerala

KOCHI: The installation at the end of a big hall is the first thing that catches one’s attention. At first glance, it looks like a fibreboard with steps made in it. But, the steps don’t go vertically like it’s supposed to; its path deflects in the form of an arc. On closer inspection, there is a note in front of it, which says, ‘Error of one degree at every angle will take you nowhere’.

The art installation ‘Boomerang Ladder’ by Narayanan Mohanan is one of the many works on display at the exhibition ‘AD-2019’, which is being held at Kerala History Museum.

“There are 18 steps in the ‘Boomerang Ladder’, like the steps that lead to the sanctum sanctorium at the Sabarimala temple. The artist created the installation in such a way that the angle of each step is not a right angle (90 degrees), but 91. The installation shows how even one degree affects life drastically and reflects everything that is wrong in the communal unrest currently brewing in the state,” explains O Sunder, who conceptualised the exhibition.

Along with the installation, the exhibition features 102 works by 45 contemporary artists in the state. Along the lines of the concept ‘Art is an idea’, national and state award-winning artists and upcoming ones have put up their works.

“There are a lot of hardworking artists. We have found there are a lot of women entering the art field. However, they don’t have a space to exhibit their works,” says Sunder.

One such artist is Jiji Ajith. She had won the state government’s fellowship for young artists recently. “She is a productive artist with her family backing her. However, she didn’t get the chance to display her work. I’m hoping this exhibition will pave the way for more opportunities,” says Sunder.

Also displayed are artworks of Akhil Mohan, Anu Safran, Anitha Kulathoor, Sreekanth Nettoor, Sreeja Pallam and Meera Krishna among others.

Subjects such as post-flood scenes, menstrual taboo, and the current Sabarimala temple issue have been explored.

The exhibition will conclude on January 31.