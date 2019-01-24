Beware of the black spots! Seven major roads in Ernakulam district are dangerous

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district, home to various financial and IT companies, might lose out in the Smart City race, courtesy its dangerous roads and their unscientific construction. A recent survey conducted by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has found 19 black spots in the district which includes seven major roads.

As per the data, Vyttila Kannadikadavu, Edappally, Kalamassery, Kariyadu, Karukutty, Karayamparabu, Varappuzha, Infopark, Puthenkurissu, Thrikkalathur and Kalady are the major spots identified as highly accident-prone. Seaport-Airport Road, Container Road, Vypeen Munambam Road, NH 17 Varappuzha-Moothakunnam road, Moovattupuzha- Perumbavoor Road, Tripunithura- Muvattupuzha Road and Moovattupuzha - Kothamangalam Road tops the list of highly dangerous roads.

As per the Accident Severity Index, Karukutty, Seaport-Airport Road and Container Road are among the roads that witnessed more number of accidents.

As per data, last year alone around 27 accidents happened along the Seaport-Airport stretch, wherein three people were killed and 25 injured. The number of accidents in 2017 stands at 62, killing four and injuring 57 people.

In a survey conducted by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre a year ago, 75 black spots were identified in the district. "Several factors were considered before marking a spot or stretch as a black spot. We mainly concentrated on the shape and curve of the road, lighting system, U-turn, making of the road, accident history, road markings and signal system to prepare the report. At present, we have completed identification of spots. Within a month, we will compile the reports on precautionary measures to be undertaken," said an officer with the MVD.

The department's decision to conduct the survey came after Ernakulam topped the list of accident cases. Based on this, the Kerala High Court and the District Collector directed the MVD to prepare a list of roads which turned deathtraps for commuters.

"Several roads in the district need a makeover. The Seaport-Airport road is a major one. Since pedestrians are mostly using the stretch between the Bharathmatha College and SEZ, a footpath is essential. The Collectorate Junction and IMG Junction too are dangerous and need to be developed with a traffic island. We will submit the final report to the district administration and the Kerala State Road Safety Authority which can use the fund to resolve the issues," said Enforcement RTO Manoj Kumar.

Meanwhile, the department is also planning to introduce 24*7 enforcement activity across the state as a part of the Safe Kerala Project.

"Soon, the MVD officers will work in night shifts with more officers joining the enforcement squad. The appointment of the officers will be completed within a few months. This will help reduce the road accidents," added Manoj Kumar.