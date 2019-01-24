Home Cities Kochi

Solar scam accused Biju Radhakrishnan to argue own case

Published: 24th January 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare incident, a convict in a murder case, who is lodged in Poojappura Central prison, will appear before the Kerala High Court to argue his appeal in the case. Biju Radhakrishnan, key accused in the murder of his wife, will appear in person seeking suspension of the sentence awarded by the Kollam District Sessions Court. He will appear before the Division Bench headed by Justice A M Shaffique.

The Sessions Court had awarded life imprisonment and directed Biju Radhakrishnan to pay a fine of 1 lakh in default of which he would have to undergo rigorous imprisonment of three more years. Biju Radhakrishnan sent a letter to the High Court through the jail superintendent seeking permission to argue his case as a party in person. Earlier, he had engaged several advocates, including a Supreme Court lawyer.
 
Pleas rejected twice earlier

The High Court had dismissed his similar pleas twice. In April 2015, a Division Bench had dismissed the petition stating that prima facie the court was satisfied with the conviction and sentence passed against the petitioner. The execution of the sentence imposed on the petitioner cannot be suspended, the court said.

The police had stated that the accused was involved in 32 cases registered in connection with the Solar scam. He was in judicial custody during the trial of the murder case. There was every possibility of him fleeing from justice if he is permitted go on bail. If he was released, there will be a danger to the life of his child, who is the key witness in the case, the police had stated.

The second petition was dismissed last year. In that petition, Biju stated he has been in jail for more than five years and no parole was given to him during the period. That apart, his  mother is ailing. His family house is in a dilapidated condition and during the recent flood it got submerged. To rebuild or renovate the building, his presence was needed. He had also argued that there was no evidence to implicate him in the case. The court had held that there was no need to interfere in the order of the trial court and dismissed his petition.

Biju Radhakrishnan Kerala solar scam

