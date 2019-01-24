Home Cities Kochi

Blood still spills on Kochi city roads

The not-so-good figures prove that despite Metro Rail starting service, the number of people using private vehicles hasn't fallen.

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: All the enforcement measures seem to have failed to yield the desired effect in the city with road accident statistics showing a rise in the number of deaths. As per data available with the Kochi City Police, the number of deaths stands at 140 in the Kochi city limits while it is 199 (till October) in rural limits. The figure was 137 in the city limits in 2017. 

However, according to Traffic Police officials, a lot of awareness measures are being undertaken by the police and in spite of the figures, the trend in Kochi is very positive.

Assistant Commissioner, Traffic West Naseer M A, said that till 2016 the number of deaths were on the rise and the authorities could reverse the trend in 2017 and 2018. "We could maintain the trend in 2018. While the number of deaths in the West region was 37 in 2017, in 2018 it was 40. We could control the rise in deaths,  thanks to the enforcement initiatives undertaken by the department. Despite the increased vehicular traffic and overall lack of facilities, we could stop the number from rising," says Naseer. 

Meanwhile, the figures in the East region has come down, said Assistant Commissioner, Traffic East, Abdul Salam K A. "We had conducted a regular review of traffic movements and special attention was given to accident-prone areas. More number of drunk driving and parking violation cases were registered in 2018," said Abdul.

However, despite the claim experts think the figures aren't exactly encouraging. "The not-so-good figures prove that despite Metro Rail starting service, the number of people using private vehicles hasn't fallen. To unclog the roads, more number of people have to use public transportation. That hasn't happened. Hence, there is nothing impressive about the figures. On the contrary, things are discouraging as there aren't any proper data available," said D Dhanuraj, chairman and chief executive, Centre for Public Policy Research. 

Dhanuraj added that the road management still remains poor in Kochi. "There aren't enough signages, lights or zebra crossings. However, the condition of our roads has improved in general. As for the data, even the FIR registration isn't proper. There is no standard protocol or procedure for the same," says Dhanuraj.

