Kerala boat owners seek action against fisheries officers

KOCHI: Protesting the drive against fishing boats in the name of juvenile fishing and the recent human trafficking case, the Kerala Boat Owners Coordination Committee has decided to approach the Chief Minister and the Fisheries Minister seeking action against the fisheries officers concerned.

According to committee chairman P P Gireesh, the Chief Secretary had promised penal action will be initiated against the boat owner only if the presence of juvenile fish in the catch is more than 40 per cent. Another assurance was to prepare the seizure inspection report (mahasar) and auction the seized fish in the presence of the boat owner at the same harbour where the boat was seized. However, the Fisheries Department has violated the agreement, he said.

The Fisheries Department seizes the boat and takes it to the Kochi harbour, which is far away from the Munambam harbour. The boat will be having a catch worth around Rs 1.5 crore. The catch is auctioned without following the procedure. We have decided to oppose the seizure of the boats if they don’t accept our demand, said Gireesh.