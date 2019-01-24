Home Cities Kochi

Human trafficking case: Cops prepare list of people who sailed from Munambam

The special investigation team probing the alleged human trafficking in Munambam has prepared the list of people who sailed from the coast on the fishing boat ‘Daya Matha II’.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:23 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team probing the alleged human trafficking in Munambam has prepared the list of people who sailed from the coast on the fishing boat ‘Daya Matha II’.The list was prepared in the light of the statements given by the persons in the sleuths’ custody. Sources said the names of as many as 80 persons, including women and children, figure in the list.

Ravi Sanoop grilled for second day

The interrogation of Ravi Sanoop, who was taken into custody from New Delhi on Monday, continued for the second day on Wednesday at the office of Ernakulam Rural SP, Aluva. Ravi is reportedly a close associate of the kingpins of the racket who operated the illegal journey and are absconding. Ravi’s arrest is yet to be recorded, the officers said.

Families being traced

The police are trying to trace the family members of people who were on the boat. A team of Ernakulam Rural Police is carrying out the inquiry in Ambedkar Colony, New Delhi. The officers said the Tamil speaking people in the colony had arrived at Munambam for the illegal journey. The investigation team believes Selvam and Sreekanthan, the two prime suspects in custody, and some agents who are under scanner have direct role in the alleged human trafficking.

