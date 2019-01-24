Home Cities Kochi

Creating a bamboo heaven at Koonammavu

Chavara Darsan CMI Public School in Koonammavu has planted a bamboo garden with 34 varieties of bamboos. 

Koonammavu

Fr Poulose Kidengen at the bamboo garden.

By Archana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

KOCHI: You probably would know that bamboo is the fastest growing plant in the world. But did you know that a bamboo plant releases 30 per cent more oxygen into the atmosphere and absorbs more carbon dioxide when compared to other plants? Now, get this. In an effort to make it an environment-friendly campus, Chavara Darsan CMI Public School in Koonammavu has planted a bamboo garden with 34 varieties of bamboos. 

The bamboo garden is the brainchild of the school principal Fr Poulose Kidengan CMI. “I am crazy about bamboos. There are a lot of advantages for growing a bamboo garden; the main reason being plenty of fresh air. The garden will be known as Koonammavu’s oxygen hub in the future,” he says. 
All 34 varieties of the shoots were collected from different states. Other than just giving an exotic touch to any garden, bamboo has a lot of benefits. While Bambusa Tulda collected from Bengaluru is mainly used in the paper pulp industry, Bambusa Vulgaris is used for making huts, furniture and musical instruments. Apart from this, they are also used for medicinal purposes. The extract of the leaf of Vulgaris is used to treat tuberculosis. Bamboos such as Bambusa Polumorpha and Phyllostachys Parvifolia are edible. Another variety is Bambusa blumeana, which is mainly used for making furniture, kitchen utensils and also to prevent soil erosion.

The bamboo garden at the school is already giving positive vibes to students. “We are planning to grow more varieties. For this, I have contacted Kerala Bamboo Research Centre at Peechi and they have assured to help us,” said Fr Poulose.

The school has a nature club in which students take the initiative to plant trees and look after them. Apart from the bamboo garden, they have also set up a paddy field and has a herbal garden. Paddy field was set up so students can experience and understand the effort put by the farmers in growing crops and also to give them a practical knowledge rather than just a theoretical knowledge. It was a whole new experience for students to get into the field and to do something different.

