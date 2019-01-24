ISED advocates ‘entitlement approach’ for MSME woes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the second largest employment providing sector of the Indian economy, needs radical reforms under an ‘entitlement approach’, in order to solve its pressing problems and to utilise its potential, according to a report by the Kochi-based Institute of Small Enterprises and Development (ISED).

The ‘India Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Report 2018’, the 21st volume in the series by ISED Small Enterprise Observatory which is the institute’s knowledge platform, was released in Bengaluru at the ‘South India MSME Summit 2019’, a release said. The study points out that, among MSME exports, the major items originate from labour-intensive sectors.

MSME exports showed only mild weakness post-October 2016, but decelerated sharply during April -August 2017, with only a temporary recovery during the post- GST implementation period (Behera and Garima, 2018). Such serious shocks are unbearable to most MSMEs, and that explains the mounting sickness among these units, the ISED said.

ISED advocates an ‘entitlement approach’ that can have the potential of compelling all related stakeholders to work on a common national agenda and solutions, under a scientifically structured framework. Such an approach, by its logic, would demand identification and analysis of major security threats to the MSMEs, and entrepreneurship at the grass root level.