Late RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan's wife moves court against convict’s parole

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K K Rema, wife of slain Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T P Chandrasekharan, on Wednesday approached the High Court seeking to cancel the parole granted to P K Kunjananthan, the CPM leader convicted for Chandrasekharan’s murder.

The Special Additional Sessions Court in Kozhikode had convicted 12 accused persons, including three CPM leaders, for the crime.

Rema said Kunjananthan and others were sentenced to life imprisonment. She said Kunjananthan had been granted parole for 216 days in 29 months which was illegal. “Parole can be granted for specific reasons such as death or marriage of the convict’s close relative or the destruction of the house as per Rule 400 of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Rules. However, the government granted parole to Kunjananthan without considering the rules since he wields immense political influence,” submitted Rema.