Wild plantain leaves to help Kerala go green

KOCHI: The ‘go green’ slogan is gaining strength not only in the state but also across the world. As a part of reducing plastic menace, various corporations and municipalities have implemented green protocols in their jurisdictions. However, people associated with the food industry have no idea as to how to achieve this and that too by not incurring extra costs. Coming to the rescue of caterers and hoteliers is ‘Macaranga nicobarica’, a plant endemic to Andaman and Nicobar islands.

“This tree which can be called a distant cousin of our own ‘vatta’ has a lot of potentials. I came across the tree when I visited the islands as a part of a research project, which aims at finding natural alternatives to plastic,” said K Joseph John, officer-in-charge, ICAR-NBPGR RS, Thrissur. The island is a treasure trove of plant wealth, he added.

During one of his forays into the interiors of the islands, Joseph came across natives belonging to the Shompen tribe cooking food in a huge leaf. “I saw women making rice puddings just like we do in Kerala. However, the difference was that the Shompen women did not use banana leaves. The leaves were huge and round. On closer inspection, I realised they resembled the leaves of ‘vatta’ tree in Kerala. The sight of them cooking food in these leaves strengthened the fact that they were not poisonous,” he said.

“The leaf didn’t change the flavour of the food and didn’t have any odour. This made me realise that the leaves could become an alternative to plastic plates. It also could be used to pack fish and meat since they don’t tear easily,” Joseph said. In the past, meat and fish used to be sold wrapped in vatta leaves, he added.

Another good thing about the leaf is that they are good green manure. “The leaves don’t take long to decompose and readily mix with the soil fertilising it,” Joseph said. According to him, the size of a mature leaf comes to be around 70 cm in length and at least 65 cm across.

“The people in Andamans have a lot of uses for the tree and its leaves. One day, I came across a group of people sitting along the road holding a branch of the tree over their heads like an improv umbrella to protect them from the rains. The branch was doing a very good job,” he said.

Joseph brought back three saplings and they are currently grown in the ICAR-NBPGR campus. “They have adapted well to the climate of the state and have grown to almost to 167 cm in height,” he said. According to him, the aim is to reproduce as many saplings as possible using the seeds from the original three and distribute them among school students.

“The youngsters need to be made aware of the importance of going green. We will be seeking the help of the Haritha Mission also to promote the idea,” he said. Joseph has brought back another plant endemic to the islands: A wild variety of banana.

“The plant grows profusely and the fruit has seeds which in fact are fertile. Unlike the plantain found on the mainland, this variety is grown using the seeds. The leaves are huge and available throughout the year,” he said.

Joseph is currently on another 40-day trip to the islands in search of more such plants.