Home Cities Kochi

Ninth edition of FoodTech Expo begins in Kochi

It also has an exclusive Kerala State Pavilion by the Department of Industry, Government of Kerala, for SMEs in the food processing sector from the state.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mediterranean Food

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ninth edition of FoodTech Kerala, the state’s only comprehensive food processing and packaging exhibition, commenced at Bolgatty Palace Event Centre, yesterday. The three-day exhibition showcases a broad spectrum of technologies, equipments, solutions for food processing, beverage, food retailing, refrigeration and cold chain, hygienic and healthy foods and packaging. The expo, which has participants from national and international companies, has 85 stalls by 65 companies. It also has an exclusive Kerala State Pavilion by the Department of Industry, Government of Kerala, for SMEs in the food processing sector from the state.

As part of the expo, the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and FQF (FICCI Quality Forum) will organise a one-day Quality Training Certification Programme on ‘Sustainable Food Safety Practices: Regulations and Standards’ this Thursday. The key objective of the training programme is to create awareness and prepare industries on the growing importance of ‘Standards’ and ‘Regulations’ in the changing scenario of global trade.

This year, the Kerala Business Expo (KBE) has also been organised alongside FoodTech Kerala. It aims to promote and develop the food and beverages sector by disseminating information and knowledge to NRIs, potential investors and new entrepreneurs entering this sector. KBE is powered by Franchise India, which has an exclusive pavilion in the expo for major food brands from all over India that are looking to set up retail and distributorship in Kerala.

Addressing a media conference, Joseph Kuriakose, Director, Cruz Expos, said, “The event has been witnessing an evolutionary increase in participation over the past editions. The expo is famous for providing a unique and comprehensive platform for discovery and introduction of food processing, engineering and packaging services among the host of other benefits to the visitors as well as the exhibitors, features all facets of the food and beverage industry.”

The exhibition has participation from national and international companies and from the Department of Industry, Government of Kerala, which will set up an exclusive Kerala State Pavilion for SMEs in the food processing sector from the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FoodTech Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp