Ninth edition of FoodTech Expo begins in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ninth edition of FoodTech Kerala, the state’s only comprehensive food processing and packaging exhibition, commenced at Bolgatty Palace Event Centre, yesterday. The three-day exhibition showcases a broad spectrum of technologies, equipments, solutions for food processing, beverage, food retailing, refrigeration and cold chain, hygienic and healthy foods and packaging. The expo, which has participants from national and international companies, has 85 stalls by 65 companies. It also has an exclusive Kerala State Pavilion by the Department of Industry, Government of Kerala, for SMEs in the food processing sector from the state.

As part of the expo, the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and FQF (FICCI Quality Forum) will organise a one-day Quality Training Certification Programme on ‘Sustainable Food Safety Practices: Regulations and Standards’ this Thursday. The key objective of the training programme is to create awareness and prepare industries on the growing importance of ‘Standards’ and ‘Regulations’ in the changing scenario of global trade.

This year, the Kerala Business Expo (KBE) has also been organised alongside FoodTech Kerala. It aims to promote and develop the food and beverages sector by disseminating information and knowledge to NRIs, potential investors and new entrepreneurs entering this sector. KBE is powered by Franchise India, which has an exclusive pavilion in the expo for major food brands from all over India that are looking to set up retail and distributorship in Kerala.

Addressing a media conference, Joseph Kuriakose, Director, Cruz Expos, said, “The event has been witnessing an evolutionary increase in participation over the past editions. The expo is famous for providing a unique and comprehensive platform for discovery and introduction of food processing, engineering and packaging services among the host of other benefits to the visitors as well as the exhibitors, features all facets of the food and beverage industry.”

