Paliyam Thodu renovation begins

It was through the Paliyam Thodu that the goods were once transported and supplied to entire commercial areas in Paravur.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The renovation work of Paliyam Thodu, which has historical relevance, has begun on Wednesday. The restoration works are being carried out by the Paravur Block Panchayath by including it under the Haritha Keralam annual project for the year 2018-19.  

It was through the Paliyam Thodu that the goods were once transported and supplied to entire commercial areas in Paravur. However, once the navigation through the Thodu ceased, it got filled with weeds. Later, it became an illegal waste dumping yard. The plastic waste and waste from slaughterhouses in the nearby areas filled the water body and as a result, the water stagnated.  The mosquito menace increased in the areas surrounding the thodu and as a result, the Panchyath thought of launching renovation work.

The block panchayat allotted 20 lakh under the Haritha Keralam project for carrying out desilting work and waste removal. The length of the Thodu is 1,200 metre in the Chendamangalam panchyath. Along with the renovation work, interlock tiles will be laid to a length of 70 metre on one side of the Paliam Thodu at a width of 2.70 metre. Wayside benches will be installed as part of the beautification of the walkway. A stage for organising public functions is also a part of the restoration work.

The Health Standing Committee chairperson T D Sudheer said further renovation work is being planned by utilising funds from Shuchitwa mission and Harbour Engineering Department.

Paravur Block panchayath president Yesudas Parappilly inaugurated the renovation work.

