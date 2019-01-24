Home Cities Kochi

Ponnarimangalam toll plaza opens on Thursday

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said the decision to open the toll plaza was taken at a joint meeting attended by people’s representatives, the public and NHAI officers.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ponnarimangalam

An earth mover levelling the service road parallel to the Container Road at Ponnarimangalam. The construction of the service road has almost reached the final stage | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the construction of the service road parallel to the accident-prone Container Road reaching the final stage, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to open a toll plaza at Ponnarimangalam from Thursday.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said the decision to open the toll plaza was taken at a joint meeting attended by people’s representatives, the public and NHAI officers. “Though the construction of Container Road was completed nearly four years ago, people had protested against toll collection.

“Now, with the construction of the service road, all the stakeholders agreed on restarting the toll collection. From Thursday, motorists have to give the toll for using the road,” Safirulla said.

As per the notification NHAI published in newspapers, the fee for a single trip for cars, jeeps and light motor vehicles (LMV) would be Rs 45. For return journeys via the plaza, they will be charged Rs 70.
For light commercial vehicles (LCV), Rs 75 will be charged for a single journey and Rs 155 for a double journey.

For buses and lorries, single and double journeys would cost Rs 160 and Rs 240, respectively. The monthly pass for cars, jeeps, vans and LMVs will be Rs 1,450. For LCVs, it will be Rs 2,545 and for buses and lorries, it will be Rs 5,335.

Though NHAI had initiated a move to open the toll plaza in August, 2015, stiff resistance from Mulavukad Janakeeya Samithi against toll collection forced it to scrap the move.

The Samithi had said toll collection should be started only after a service road was constructed for the residents. Following this, former District Collector M G Rajamanickam convened a meeting of all stakeholders and directed the NHAI to initiate toll collection after the construction of the service road.

Jolt to ‘toll-free’ tag

The NHAI’s move has come as a jolt to the district’s dreams of bagging the ‘toll-free’ tag. At present, toll in the district is collected only at Pullepady. The move has already drawn flak from several quarters, including political parties. “The government’s move to impose the hefty burden on people is undemocratic. It speaks against toll system, but gives NHAI permission to collect such a hefty amount. This exposes its double standard,” said C R Neelakandan, AAP state convenor of AAP.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi toll plaza Ponnarimangalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp