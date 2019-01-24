Privatisation: Defence civilian employees begin 72-hour strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three federations of the trade unions of defence civilian employees representing four lakh workers in the 41 ordnance factories, 52 DRDO laboratories, Naval Dockyards, workshops and depots under the Army, Navy and Air Force began a three-day strike on Wednesday. The workers are protesting against the Central government’s decision to handover defence production to the private sector.

According to K Balakrishnan, vice president, AIDEF, the Defence Minister has already approved the withdrawal of 275 products being manufactured in the ordnance factories by classifying those as non-core products. “This is to tally against the commitment given by the former Defence Ministers. They had promised that the work which can be done by the ordnance factories will not be privatised and when manufacturing any new defence products the priority will be given to the ordnance factories,” he said.

“The present government has not only violated this promise but also the one made by its own former Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar. He had said the production of the ordnance factories will be increased to 20,000 crore for 2019-20 fiscal. However, the present dispensation has reduced the workload of the factories to 11,700 crores for the year 2018-19,” he said. This is a dangerous move, said Balakrishnan.

“A civilian worker is subjected to multiple background checks before being appointed. However, the situation now is such that people working with these private companies have a free run of Navy, Army and Air Force bases. They don’t need any security checks or even id cards,” he said. How can the government be so lax when the country’s security hangs in balance, he said.

The agitators alleged that various Army units like military farms supplying pure milk to the soldiers, many workshops and base workshops where defence equipment got a new lease of life are being shut down. “These units helped save huge amounts in foreign exchange,” they said.

According to them, over 31,000 employees of these Army units have been declared to be surplus and are being posted out to far off places.

“In the Defence sector, the soldiers and officers of Army, Navy and Air Force are exempted from Contributory Pension Scheme, generally called NPS. But the civilian employees are not. These hapless people have been brought under this scheme and today have no guarantee that they will even the minimum pension,” said Balakrishnan.

AIDEF vice-president speaks

The Defence Minister has already approved the withdrawal of 275 products being manufactured in the ordnance factories by classifying those as non-core products.

This is to tally against the commitment given by the former Defence Ministers. They had promised that the work which can be done by the ordnance factories will not be privatised and when manufacturing any new defence products the priority will be given to the ordnance factories