By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leading IT company Tata Consultancy Services will be organizing the TCS Fit4life Corporate Challenge 2018-19 in Kochi 0n February 17. The event comes to the city after being held in Pune and Kolkata, on January 6, January 13, respectively.

The TCS Fit4life Corporate Challenge is an annual 10K timed competitive running event for corporate participants, which brings together like-minded organizations to promote physical fitness amongst professionals while contributing to a social cause. The Challenge kick-started in Ahmedabad on December 9. Overall, 12,000 runners from over 300 companies, are expected to participate in the Challenge this year, a release said.

The top three men and women finishers from each city will be awarded trophies, medals, Fastrack activity trackers, and Tata Stryder bicycles. These top six winners from each location will also get a free entry to participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon or Tata Ultra Marathon.