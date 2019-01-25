Home Cities Kochi

A venue to showcase their talents

This is an occasion for students and teachers to dedicate their innovative ideas for society.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vidyabhyasa Vikasa Kendram (VVK), an NGO affiliated to the Shiksha Samskrithi Uthan Nyas (SSUN – New Delhi), will organise Jnanotsav, an educational festival, at Elamakkara Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir on January 26 and 27. The festival will provide students and teachers, handpicked from 100 educational institutions in the state, to showcase their talents and the best practices in imparting knowledge. “SSUN has been striving for the overall improvement of education in the country.

We have successfully introduced many practices to add value to education in terms of institutions, ambience, syllabus and practices,” said VVK Kerala president N C Induchoodan. “‘Jnanotsav’ is an educational festival where students and staff are provided a platform to showcase their best practices, so that others can replicate it. The best practices are those which could successfully improve the character, personality, patriotism and eco-friendly living of students, teachers, parents, school or society.

This is an occasion for students and teachers to dedicate their innovative ideas for society. There will be separate deliberations for students, teachers and management people,” he said.Kochi Metro Rail Ltd MD A P M Mohammed Hanish will inaugurate Jnanotsav at 10 am on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp