A venue to showcase their talents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vidyabhyasa Vikasa Kendram (VVK), an NGO affiliated to the Shiksha Samskrithi Uthan Nyas (SSUN – New Delhi), will organise Jnanotsav, an educational festival, at Elamakkara Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir on January 26 and 27. The festival will provide students and teachers, handpicked from 100 educational institutions in the state, to showcase their talents and the best practices in imparting knowledge. “SSUN has been striving for the overall improvement of education in the country.

We have successfully introduced many practices to add value to education in terms of institutions, ambience, syllabus and practices,” said VVK Kerala president N C Induchoodan. “‘Jnanotsav’ is an educational festival where students and staff are provided a platform to showcase their best practices, so that others can replicate it. The best practices are those which could successfully improve the character, personality, patriotism and eco-friendly living of students, teachers, parents, school or society.

This is an occasion for students and teachers to dedicate their innovative ideas for society. There will be separate deliberations for students, teachers and management people,” he said.Kochi Metro Rail Ltd MD A P M Mohammed Hanish will inaugurate Jnanotsav at 10 am on Saturday.