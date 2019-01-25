Brahmapuram waste treatment plant: Breather for Kochi Corporation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be termed as a sigh of relief for the Kochi Corporation, the Regional Monitoring Committee (South) of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which visited the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on Thursday expressed complete satisfaction over the functioning of the plant.

The panel headed by P Jyothimani, chairperson, Regional Monitoring Committee, who visited the plant along with 24 members to check whether the functioning of the plant is polluting the nearby water body, expressed satisfaction over its functioning. If the Kochi Corporation had failed to impress NGT which slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore, it would have led to the closure of the plant where the garbage of other local bodies is also being treated.

“In Kerala, the Brahmapuram issue was pending for several years. We came here to find out whether the treatment plant is running properly or not. I have visited several plants and in Chennai, the garbage is 20 to 30 times higher than that of Kochi and even the stench emanating from the plant is unbearable. But compared to other waste treatment plants in the state, Kochi is much better. We haven’t faced that much issue,” said Jyothimani while talking to reporters after visiting the plant.

He also said the plant is located in a secluded place and it is not so close to the residential area.“Nearly 60 per cent of the area of Kerala is being dominated by water bodies and it has to be protected. We have mainly analysed whether the Brahmapuram plant made implication to the water body or it is going to give a stinking smell to the people living in the are,” said the chairperson.

Meanwhile, the panel also directed the Kochi Corporation to take immediate measures to control the stench emanating from the garbage. “The Corporation has to take care of the people and the educational institution in the area by reducing the stench from the plant. Besides, immediate steps have to take to clear the ‘legacy waste’ which had been piled for several years at the plant,” he added.He also said the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 mandate the local body to implement the door-to-door collection of waste.

“Separation of composable and non-composite waste at it source has to be followed not only by the local bodies but the public. The public has to realise it and they also have to take responsibility to segregate the waste at its source. In order to treat the plastic waste the Corporation has to try pyrolysis method,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose, Mayor Soumini Jain, Health Standing Committee chairperson V K Minimol, chairperson of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board K Sajeevan, Opposition leader K J Antony and Standing Committee chairpersons of the Kochi Corporation Gracy George, P M Harris and K V P Krishnakumar were also present at the plant during the visit.

Protest witnessed

Meanwhile, a protest was witnessed near the entrance of the Brahmapuram plant as the civic representatives from Vadavukode-Puthencruz panchayat were denied permission to enter the plant during the NGT’s visit.

Leasing out land

Kochi: If all goes as per plans, the GJ Eco Power, which was entrusted with the task of completing the waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram, can lease out 20 acres land at Brahmapuram.Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose revealed the government’s stand-in leasing out the land to the private firm. “So far the council has not given a letter for leasing out the land. The government is in favour of leasing out it as it has already done in other local bodies. Before coming to an agreement we would ensure enough precaution,” said T K Jose.