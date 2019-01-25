Home Cities Kochi

Container Road toll collection disrupted

Though the NHAI started the toll collection as informed in earlier notification, it had to be wrapped up by Thursday morning itself due to the protests by the Mulavukadu Janakeeya Vikasana Samiti.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) second attempt to impose toll collection at International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) Road was disrupted with various political outfits demanding an exemption for local residents from levying toll.

Though the NHAI started the toll collection as informed in earlier notification, it had to be wrapped up by Thursday morning itself due to the protests by the Mulavukadu Janakeeya Vikasana Samiti. The decision to close the toll was also supported by Public Works Department Minister G Sudhakaran.

“The service road has been in partial construction for years. Service road helps in urgent transportation for the residents of Mulavukadu, without depending on container road. As per the agreement the toll collection can be resumed only after the completion of the service road. This was against the promise given to us earlier,” said John, Congress Mandalam president who also took part in the protest.

As per the information the NHAI has deferred the toll collection till February 2. The decision was taken after taking into consideration the upcoming visits of the Vice President and the Prime Minister. It is learnt that the decision was taken after talks were held between PWD Secretary Kamala Vardhana Rao and NHAI authorities in Delhi.

It is learnt that the even the state government was clueless about the NHAI’s move to open the toll collection point as they failed to inform the PWD and the concerned officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp