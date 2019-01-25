Container Road toll collection disrupted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) second attempt to impose toll collection at International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) Road was disrupted with various political outfits demanding an exemption for local residents from levying toll.

Though the NHAI started the toll collection as informed in earlier notification, it had to be wrapped up by Thursday morning itself due to the protests by the Mulavukadu Janakeeya Vikasana Samiti. The decision to close the toll was also supported by Public Works Department Minister G Sudhakaran.

“The service road has been in partial construction for years. Service road helps in urgent transportation for the residents of Mulavukadu, without depending on container road. As per the agreement the toll collection can be resumed only after the completion of the service road. This was against the promise given to us earlier,” said John, Congress Mandalam president who also took part in the protest.

As per the information the NHAI has deferred the toll collection till February 2. The decision was taken after taking into consideration the upcoming visits of the Vice President and the Prime Minister. It is learnt that the decision was taken after talks were held between PWD Secretary Kamala Vardhana Rao and NHAI authorities in Delhi.

It is learnt that the even the state government was clueless about the NHAI’s move to open the toll collection point as they failed to inform the PWD and the concerned officers.