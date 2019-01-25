CPM to conduct people’s conclave from tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of commencing the Lok Sabha poll preparations in the district, the CPM will conduct a two-day people’s conclave in Kochi on January 26 and 27. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the programme at the Renewal Centre, Kaloor, on Saturday. He will also lead a session on ‘Capital-Democracy-Secularism during Modi’s regime’ at the conclave. Meera Velayudhan will lead a session on ‘The undercurrents of the atrocities against Dalits in India’, while politburo member M A Baby will deliver a talk on ‘Nationalism, Communalism and Kerala Society’.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function to be held at 5 pm on January 27. Around 1,000 delegates will attend the two-day programme.Of the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district, seven comes under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha segment. While four Assembly constituencies are in Chalakkudy segment, two are in Idukki and one in Kottayam. “In all these constituencies, the party will conduct grass-roots level work to ensure the victory of LDF candidates. With the programme, we are launching the poll-related activities,” said CPM district secretary C N Mohanan.

“The discussions on the candidates have not begun yet. It is for the state committee to finalise the candidates. I can assure that the best candidates will be fielded in all the constituencies. Though we won the Chalakkudy seat last time, we lost in Ernakulam. So, our focus will be mainly on the Ernakulam seat,” said Mohanan.

He said the conclave would discuss the political situation in the state after the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women belonging to all ages to the Sabarimala shrine on September 18.Responding to a query, the CPM district secretary said the party was against imposing a toll for vehicles on Container Road. “The party has already communicated with the government to announce a special package for those who were evicted for NH expansion in Cheranellur. It is learnt that there was a clerical mistake in the notices issued to the victims as they contain the old norms of the amended Land Acquisition Act”, he said.